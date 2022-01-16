Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.96.

GSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of GSC stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.84. 50,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,507. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$560.11 million and a P/E ratio of -45.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.74.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.