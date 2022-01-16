Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $100.14.

