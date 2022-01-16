GoNetwork (GOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,125.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a market cap of $181,790.88 and approximately $35,125.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,072.37 or 1.00130145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00098457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00032707 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.63 or 0.00740723 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

