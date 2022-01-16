Graft Achieves Market Cap of $77,758.74 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $77,758.74 and approximately $32,041.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.00525955 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

