Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $477.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

