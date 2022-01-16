Graviton Price Tops $2.20 on Top Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $147,036.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.84 or 0.07692822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,951.68 or 0.99799182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

