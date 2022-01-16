Graviton Reaches Market Cap of $7.21 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Graviton has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $399,918.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00004618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00070944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.15 or 0.07721764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,877.63 or 0.99721688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00069551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.