Gravity Finance Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $2,011.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00072743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07776351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00071291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,114.30 or 1.00106984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008254 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.