Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the December 15th total of 157,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Grove stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Grove has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Get Grove alerts:

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVI. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grove in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grove in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grove in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.