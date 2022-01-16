Gulden Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Gulden has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $55,289.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00340032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,713,845 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

