Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $55,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.