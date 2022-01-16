Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.