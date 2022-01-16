Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.54 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,323 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,613,000 after purchasing an additional 787,701 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,475,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $81.64 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

