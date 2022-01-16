Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,398 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.