GXChain Price Down 1.8% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00005076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $165.29 million and $13.64 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000820 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,907,457 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

