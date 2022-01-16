Hamster Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Hamster has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $33.60 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.24 or 0.07729896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,877.92 or 0.99854675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00069886 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008160 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

