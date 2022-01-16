Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce sales of $321.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.10 million and the highest is $324.40 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $320.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

HWC opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

