Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1,111.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney comprises approximately 2.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Hancock Whitney worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.96 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

