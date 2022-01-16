Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,200 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 91,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

NYSE:DFS opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

