Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 13,276 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aflac by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

