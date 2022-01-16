Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,900 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,935,000 after acquiring an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,164 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $102.27 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.56 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.