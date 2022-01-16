Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $256.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.