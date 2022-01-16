Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.64.

CMI opened at $237.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

