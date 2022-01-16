Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.48 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $156.65 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average is $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

