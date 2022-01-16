Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.77 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

NYSE TT opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average is $190.42.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

