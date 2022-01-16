Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

