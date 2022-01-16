Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.62 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,773,357 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $147.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

