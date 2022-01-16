Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.84. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.