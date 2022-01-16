Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

MSCI stock opened at $526.74 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $613.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.03.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

