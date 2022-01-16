Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,402 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

Atlassian stock opened at $297.39 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.17.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.