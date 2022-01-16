Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $132.38 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.83.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

