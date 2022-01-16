Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 223,463 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 223,463 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.