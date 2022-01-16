Handshake (HNS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $444,480.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $128.89 million and $444,480.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.44 or 0.07736396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00349744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.24 or 0.00893641 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00074305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.00520346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.31 or 0.00261195 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 457,580,547 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.