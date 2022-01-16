Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.