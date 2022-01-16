Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Capitalization of $95.08 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $142.79 or 0.00330507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $95.08 million and approximately $29.82 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 681,286 coins and its circulating supply is 665,849 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

