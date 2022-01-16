Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $93.71 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $140.74 or 0.00330550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 681,286 coins and its circulating supply is 665,849 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

