Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

