Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Cap of $294.06 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Hathor has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $294.06 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00072125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.17 or 0.07745121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.26 or 0.99808481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008155 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 901,335,264 coins and its circulating supply is 225,390,264 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

