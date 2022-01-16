Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $491,637.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.88 million and approximately $491,637.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00007058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.93 or 0.07652145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.47 or 0.00346266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.93 or 0.00894442 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00073598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00528123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.62 or 0.00259747 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,579,641 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

