Head to Head Contrast: Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Turing shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evolving Systems and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems 2.55% 15.43% 7.46% Turing N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolving Systems and Turing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems $26.35 million 1.03 $640,000.00 $0.06 36.84 Turing $803.38 million 8.76 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Evolving Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evolving Systems and Turing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75

Turing has a consensus target price of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 41.47%. Given Turing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turing is more favorable than Evolving Systems.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

