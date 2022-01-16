Head-To-Head Contrast: Insignia Systems (ISIG) & The Competition

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Insignia Systems to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Insignia Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems Competitors 133 580 637 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 58.69%. Given Insignia Systems’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insignia Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million -$4.61 million -10.16 Insignia Systems Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.68

Insignia Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.63% -56.13% -25.74% Insignia Systems Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Summary

Insignia Systems peers beat Insignia Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

