Head-To-Head Review: Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) & Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Braze and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braze N/A N/A N/A Paycom Software 17.31% 22.57% 5.06%

1.9% of Braze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braze and Paycom Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braze $96.36 million 59.85 N/A N/A N/A Paycom Software $841.43 million 23.83 $143.45 million $2.95 113.22

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Braze.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Braze and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braze 0 0 11 0 3.00 Paycom Software 0 4 9 0 2.69

Braze presently has a consensus target price of $89.60, indicating a potential upside of 43.11%. Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $524.62, indicating a potential upside of 57.08%. Given Paycom Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Braze.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Braze on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braze

Braze Inc. provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. It operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. Braze Inc. is headquartered in New York.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

