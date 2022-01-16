Head to Head Review: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) vs. Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 23.30% 28.98% 18.12% Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Zeta Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.68 billion 16.71 $590.64 million $2.48 65.22 Zeta Global $368.12 million 4.62 -$53.22 million N/A N/A

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Zeta Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Design Systems and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 3 9 0 2.62 Zeta Global 0 3 5 0 2.63

Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus price target of $177.77, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Zeta Global has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.28%. Given Zeta Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Zeta Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

