Head to Head Review: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) vs. Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 19.68 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -2.27 Veritone $57.71 million 10.34 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -8.60

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Veritone -87.19% -74.18% -31.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greenpro Capital and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritone 0 1 3 0 2.75

Veritone has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 155.28%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veritone beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

