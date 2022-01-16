Head to Head Review: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ESS Tech and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 218.75%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.45%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Summary

ESS Tech beats Microvast on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

