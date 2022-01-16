Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of SLM worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in SLM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SLM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SLM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.