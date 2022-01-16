Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $11.59 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.44% of Constellium worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,205,000. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 588,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 364,532 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 701.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after buying an additional 860,125 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of CSTM opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.29. Constellium SE has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

