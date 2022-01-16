Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.54 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 613,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 63.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $216.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.59 and its 200-day moving average is $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

