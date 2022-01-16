Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,644 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 51.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 200.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

