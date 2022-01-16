Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 518,100 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 518,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,973,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Livent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after buying an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after buying an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 136,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.